Vanitha Vijaykumar To Take Wedding Vows With Beau Peter Paul Amid Lockdown

Vanitha Vijaykumar who made her grand debut in films opposite Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay in 1995 released Chandralekha, has been in news from the past few days following reports about her marriage. The actress who is known for her outspoken nature, and her stint in Bigg Boss Season 3 Tamil, yesterday confirmed the news.

Vanitha Vijaykumar took to her Twitter handle and shared a note about wedding, in which she also shared details about her beau Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession.

Though Vanitha didn’t reveal the marriage date, she did mention that the wedding will be a low key private event with only close friends and family members in attendance due to the ongoing lockdown. The actress also stated in the note that they will be releasing pictures and videos from the ceremony post-wedding.

For those unversed, this will be Vanitha Vijaykumar’s third marriage. The actress first married Aakash in the year 2000, the duo divorced in 2007.

Vanitha then married Rajan Anand in 2007. The duo later headed separate ways after their divorce in 2012. The actress has a son and two daughters.

More about Vanitha Vijaykumar, after her debut with Thalapathy Vijay in Chandralekha, the actress also acted in Mammootty starrer Malayalm hit Hitler along with few other Tamil films and a Telugu fantasy film Devi.

