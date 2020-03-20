Valimai: Is Huma Qureshi Taking Bike Riding Lessons For Her Action Drama With Thala Ajith?

Valimai Update: Bollywood beauty Huma Qureshi who was last seen on the big screen in her Tamil debut Kaala with Rajinikanth in lead, off-late has been busy warming up her biking skills. Huma recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of taking a bike ride on Royal Enfield.





Reportedly, Huma is brushing up her bike riding skills for her next with Tamil superstar Thala Ajith in Valimai.

As per multiple reports, Valimai will have Huma Qureshi performing some bike sequences along with Thala Ajith who in the action drama will be seen as a tough police officer.

More about Valimai, the Thala Ajith starrer which went on floors late last year, has come to halt following the Coronavirus Pandemic.

It was only last month when Thala Ajith made headline following a minor accident on sets which left him with bruises. Thala Ajith fans from all across took to twitter to trend #GetWellSoonTHALA, showcasing their love, concern, and admiration for the Kollywood star.

The film is been bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP. It is for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.

Thala Ajith’s action drama is slated to hit the big screen this year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!