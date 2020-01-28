V First Look Posters: Sudheer Babu’s Saviour & Nani’s Devil Avatars Are Intense & Intriguing!

Filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s action thriller ‘V’ starring Tollywood heartthrob Nani, and the dashing Sudheer Babu has been in news for a very long time. Post releasing Sudheer Babu’s first look poster from the actioner, the makers today unveiled Nani’s first look.

Talking about Sudheer Babu, the makers along with his first look tweeted: The saViour is here… Here’s the first look of @iSudheerBabu as the రక్షకుడు in #VTheMovie!

Sudheer in the poster can be seen in serious and intense avatar with fiery eyes with a gun in his hand.

About Nani, the makers along with the poster of the Tollywood actor tweeted: There’s no deVil like this one! Here’s the first look of @NameisNani, as రాక్షసుడు in #VTheMovie!

Nani in the first look can be seen in ‘devilish’ avatar with twirled moustache and beard, the actor can be seen holding a blood-stained scissor, and blood oozing from his hand.

Talking about the film, ‘V’ has Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari and the gorgeous Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies in the action thriller.

The first look posters of both, Sudheer Babu and Nani have been going viral all over the Internet, all thanks to their fans.

While Sudheer will be seen as a serious cop, Nani will be seen as the lead antagonist.

The action-thriller is been bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his home production Sri Venkateswara Productions.

Music for ‘V’ is been composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi.

