Panga Box Office (Overseas): Kangana Ranaut Starrer Performs Weak Outside India

Panga Box Office (Overseas): It has performed on the lower side at the Indian Box Office and the situation is similar in overseas too. If the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film starring Kangana Ranaut in lead collected 14.91 crores in its first weekend in India, it managed a business of $ 611k equivalent to 4.37 crores in Overseas.

Panga collected a mere $ 290k in the US & Canada, $151k in UAE and Gulf & $106k total in the UK and Australia which have contributed as the major business territories for the film.

It looks like the film will end its overseas run in 1st week itself because there’s hardly any steam in the engine already.

The first weekend worldwide business of Panga is 21.96 crores gross.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut along with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor was recently honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

“I’m humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter… to every mother… and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country,” Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in films like Thalaivi & Dhaakad which will be expected to bring her back in the Box Office game.

