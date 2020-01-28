Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F has been making a lot of noise ever since the trailer has been out. Despite being a star kid (Pooja Bedi’ daughter), Alaya has been quite open on her views, be it about the nepotism debate or the trolls. While Alaya has previously amusingly said she wouldn’t be shocked to see Kartik Aaryan in her bed, now comes a rather interesting statement from the actress which said she wants to hook up with Ranveer Singh.

We met Alaya for an exclusive conversation during the promotions of her debut comedy-drama, Jawaani Jaaneman. During a rapid-fire round, we gave the actress the choice to pick between Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh asked whom she’d kill, marry and hook up with.

To this, Alaya answered, “I’ve been saying lots of good things about Kartik Aaryan and have been keeping him in top of the list, so I’ll kill you (Kartik) because you’ve had the win many times. I’ll marry Varun Dhawan and hook up with Ranveer Singh. I don’t want to marry Ranveer because Ranveer-Deepika are the best.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Alaya F was recently grabbing the headlines when she made a rather amusing remark about Kartik Aaryan.

Asked about her reaction if she found Kartik in her bed, she said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed.”

Alaya also mentioned that she is prepared to tackle all the questions on her relationships.

