Thalapathy64: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Antagonist In Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay happens to be in news everywhere not just for his upcoming big Diwali release Bigil, but also for his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy64. The Mersal actor who is currently in London on a short vacation with his family will start preparing for his character in Lokesh Kangaraj’s directorial once he returns.

It was only last week the makers finalized Petta actress Malavika Mohanan opposite Vijay in lead. The latest news related to the film is, the makers of #Thalapthy64 have now roped in actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead antagonist in the Tamil venture.

A source close to the project told TOI, “Vijay Sethupathi really liked the role he was offered, and he said a ‘yes’ immediately. Malavika also did a look test for her role, and was brought on board soon after that. The film will go on floors in October as soon as Lokesh’s Kaithi hits screens, and the two will join the team soon after.”

#Thalapathy64 is slated to go on floors post release of Bigil .

Talking about Bigil, the audience will get to see Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, as father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

Bigil, also stars actress Nayanthara in lead, along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and others in major roles.

This is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Atlee-Vijay has teamed up for a film.

Bigil, is slated for release on 27th October on occasion of Diwali in Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about Vijay Sethupathi, the actor who was last seen on big screen in Malayalam venture Marconi Matahi, has two big releases this year in form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Tamil venture Sanga Thamizan.

