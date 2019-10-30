Thalapathy 64: Andrea Jeremiah To Act In Thalapathy Vijay’s Next Action Drama

South star Thalapathy Vijay’s next which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 went on floors early this month. The film has been in news all over from a past number of weeks and it is without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases in Kollywood.

The latest news related to the Vijay starrer is, actress Andrea Jeremiah has been roped in to play in a major role in the action venture.

The makers of the film recently announced the news as they tweeted, #Vijay64 @andrea_jeremiah has been roped to play an important role in #Thalapathy64 Team is heading to Delhi for next schedule @XbFilm

The film has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. It will also be for the first time where both Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the same screen space together.

Thalapathy 64 also stars Malavika Mohanan, Anthony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj among others in important roles.

The music for the Tamil action venture will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy 64 is being helmed by Lokesh Kanganaraj, and produced Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators production company.

The action venture will hit big screens in mid-2020.

