Kalki Koechlin Gives It Back To The Trolls Who Criticized Her For Having A Child Without Marriage

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin recently announced that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and received a lot of love. But with love also came trolls who criticized her decision of having a baby before getting married and Kalki surely knows how to shut them up. The actor gave a strong reply to all of them and below is all you need to know.

Kalki announced that she is expecting with an adorable picture of her showing off her baby bump. Ever since the actress has been rocking her bump at several occasions and red carpet.

The actress was trolled for having a baby out of wedlock. The actress spoke to Quint about how nervous she is about the baby, the reaction and the love she received.

Kalki said, “I think I was a little nervous about the first announcement, but I also knew that these were going to be judgments that are going to come up. Only on social media, of course, you have your trolls. So like where’s the husband? How can you do this? And you know, like don’t wear tight clothes, don’t show your belly and all that stuff. So that. That comes with my territory. I’ve been used to doing that for the last 10 years with just being a celebrity. So I am okay. I’m okay right now.”

Talking about Guy’s reaction to her pregnancy she said, “I went in immediately, got another pregnancy test just to check and make sure. But once it was confirmed, yes, I accepted it. I’ve been wanting to have a child for the last few years, so I’m happy.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!