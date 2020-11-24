Tamil actor Thavasi passed away on Monday in a Madurai hospital after a long battle with cancer. Dr P Saravanan, Managing Director of Saravana Multispeciality Hospital confirmed the news and extended his condolences via a tweet.

For the unversed, Tamil actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Rajnikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Soundarya and Simbu recently came forward to help Thavasi financially for the treatment of cancer after a video of the actor asking for financial help went viral.

In the video, he was seen saying, “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease. In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting.”

Dr P Saravanan wrote in Tamil which is translated as, “Character artist Thavasi was admitted to our hospital on November 11 with advanced cancer of the food pipe. We were treating him in a separate room with the help of oesophageal stent. Earlier today, he was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital after he faced difficulty in breathing. He passed away around 8 pm today. I express deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Koimoi offers our heartiest condolences to Thavasi’s family and friends.

