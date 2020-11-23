Telugu film Soorarai Pottru premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12th November in India and over 200 countries. It’s been a little more than a week and the Suriya and Aparna Balamurali-starrer has already been at the receiving end of rave reviews ever from the audience as well as the critics, some even claiming it to be Suriya’s comeback.

While the film is a fictionalised version of the book “Simply Fly” based on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath, the film narrates his journey of following his dream of making a common man fly. However, Soorarai Pottru is not just Suriya’s film. Aparna, as Bommi, too stands out. Seeing both Maara and Bommi together gives us various #couplegoals moments. Here are five reasons why they make for a power couple.

Helping each other grow

Throughout the film, there are moments between the two that shout/scream #couplegoals. In one particular scene, when Bommi goes to meet her potential suitor, Maara, in his village, she takes her time and refuses to marry them, stating that he is so engrossed in his dream that he should first take a step towards his goals and then think about marrying. Maara, too, takes it in his stride, without letting his male ego come in between, and decides to put his entire focus on his dream.

Creating their own identities

While Suriya’s character Maara has a dream of launching a low-cost airline, Aparna’s character, Bommi, too has a dream of opening a bakery. Both are entrepreneurs in their own right and establish their businesses well. The duo is a happily-married couple but that’s not their sole identity. Going through all the ups and downs together, the duo runs their own individual and successful businesses.

Keeping their personal and professional lives apart

When Maara’s airline dream is almost ready for the takeoff, Bommi, who now runs a successful bakery, visits Maara with a legit business proposal. She offers to provide inflight food at a discounted price. She makes it clear that this is a business deal and she is not doing a favour to her husband, nor does he have to do any favours to her and should accept the proposal only if he deems fit.

Providing financial and emotional support to each other

We live in a society where we believe that a man’s sole responsibility is to provide bread and butter to his family. However, when Maara suffers a huge loss in his business and loses the will to restart his dream, it is Bommi who takes charge of the finances as well as nudges Suriya to not to lose hope and start again.

The friendliness in their marriage

Bommi and Maara are not like your usual couple. They will take potshots at each other in public. More than indulging in PDA and going overboard to express their love for each other, the duo is seen pulling each other’s legs. Their chemistry is cute, making you root for them throughout and feel every emotion with them.

