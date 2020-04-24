Tabu In The Talks To Reprise Her Own Role In AndhaDhun's Tamil Remake!

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer AndhaDhun is one of the highly acclaimed Bollywood films in recent times. Apart from the actors’ performances, the crime thriller received applauds for its comical treatment and edge-of-seat content. Not only in India but the film also stormed the China box office upon its release.

Expectedly, with such a commercial and critical success under kitty, AndhaDhun had its takers for remakes and just a few months back, it was learnt that Telugu remake rights have been sold to south star Nithiin’s father, Sudhakar Reddy. And after some time, the news about its Tamil remake too flooded the headlines.

Coming to AndhaDhun’s Tamil remake, there’s some update on casting. While talking to Dinamalar, producer Thiyagarajan stated that Tabu has been approached to reprise her own role in Tamil remake and talks are in the process. The Tamil remake will feature Thiyagarajan’s son Prashanth filling in the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, speaking about Telugu remake, the 49-years-old Ramya Krishnan has been approached to reprise Tabu’s character of Simi Sinha. While Ramya’s work in the South industry is well known, her face gained popularity in the Hindi speaking belt post the mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise. She played the character of Sivagami Devi in the film.

It was being speculated earlier that Tabu was offered to reprise her own role in Telugu remake but it didn’t fall in place as the actress demanded more remuneration.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!