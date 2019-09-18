Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Trailer Of Amitabh Bachchan-Chiranjeevi Starrer To Release Today At THIS Time

Cinegoers, especially from Down South, have been waiting for this very day from a long time. By now, it is known among movie lovers that the trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep amongst others, will be unveiled today.

The latest news related the magnum opus is, the makers have announced the release time of the trailer to make it much easy for fans to catch up with it as soon as it hits YouTube and social media.

South star Ram Charan who happens to be producer of the film disclosed the release time of the trailer yesterday. As he took on Instagram to announce that it will be revealed today at 5:31PM.

The film has Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi in major roles.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film portrays the story of India’s “first revolution against the British” using heavy guerrilla techniques. Set in the 1850s, Amitabh Bachchan plays a guru to Chiranjeevi’s character, freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

The magnum opus will release on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, & Kannada languages.

