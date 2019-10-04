Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Tamannaah Bhatia Receives Giant Crystal Ring As Gift From Mrs. Ram Charan

Gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia is over the moon following all the praises and compliments which she has been receiving for role of Laxmi which she portrayed in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Following success of the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy‘s producer Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela took on twitter to share a picture of Tamannah with a gorgeous crystal ring along with a tweet which read: “A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy”

Talking about the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been doing wonders in South post its release. Especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, The film is directed by Surender Reddy and was released on 2nd October in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

