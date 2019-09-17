Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Pre-Release Event Of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Pushed Forward To THIS Date

Makers of one of the most awaited releases of the year Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had important news related to the film to share this afternoon.

As the makers took on twitter to announce a new date for the pre-release event as they had to postpone the event of the magnum opus following weather issues.

However, it is confirmed that the trailer will release Tomorrow.

As their tweet read, “Pre-release event of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy is going to be a spectacle! But we had to postpone it to

September 22nd owing to predicted bad weather conditions. However, as scheduled

the #SyeRaaTrailer releases tomorrow! #SyeRaa #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender @KonidelaPro”

The event will be graced by power star Pawan Kumar and Baahubali maker S.S Rajamouli along with others.

The periodic film stars Megastars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan along with Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty in major roles.

The film is been produced by Chiranjeevi’s son & Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The magnum opus is been directed by Surender Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The buzz around the movie will start to pick up after the release of the trailer.

