Suriya Gets Teary-Eyed At The Agaram Foundation’s Event & The Reason Will Melt Your Heart!

Kollywood superstar Suriya who is well known all across for acting, is one of those gentlemen in real life who wears his heart on his sleeves. The actor never hesitates to lend a helping to those in need.

The Tamil star who is the founder of the Agaram Foundation, which is an educational foundation situated in Chennai, yesterday broke down after listening to the struggles and difficulties that one of the girl students under his foundation had earlier went through before receiving help from Agaram Foundation.

The young student mentioned that she was born in a small village with poor educational and living facilities. Her mother is a daily wage worker and her father passed away to cancer. Also following her poor financial background, she had thought of quitting her studies many times. But it was the Agaram foundation that gave her hope in life and helped her complete her studies.

The girl who now works as an English teacher in Kerala, had all thanks to say for Suriya and the team Agaram foundation for helping and encouraging students like her by providing proper education and making it possible for them to achieve their dream.

Netizens and Suriya fans hailed their favourite actor and his foundation for their good deeds by lending a helping hand to accomplish dreams of young students.

Suriya sir,Huge Respect for the great work you are doing through #AgaramFoundation 🙏👏Remember this AD when actors,actresses came together for this cause😀#Suriya @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/FveiWQdd9i — OnePageTrailer (@onepagetrailer) January 6, 2020

Dear #Suriya sir, may god of peace who loves you infinitely bless you.. Your soul is pure and true..

This world need human being like you. Another proud moment for #Suriya fans..and every Tamil Cinema Fans..#SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/2dmXyFyhLB — BiGiL_DsP_vJ⚫ (@dsppaulvj_) January 5, 2020

On the work front, Suriya keenly awaits the release of Soorarai Pootru, which is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, is one of the most anticipated releases in the South.

The film also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

The biopic is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The music for Soorarai Pottru is been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

The film will hit big screens in Summer 2020 in Tamil and Telugu languages.

