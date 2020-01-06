Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Most Difficult Role So Far & It’s Hilarious AF!

Hrithik Roshan had 2 blockbusters credited to himself in 2019 with Super 30 and WAR and has proven his versatility by playing a simple math’s genius in one film to playing the daredevil action guy in the other. Now, when the actor was asked which role of his in his decades-long career has been the most challenging, Hrithik’s answer has left us in splits.

Speaking to acclaimed film critic and host Anupama Chopra, Hrithik was asked by someone from the audience, if he is a method actor and if he has ever had to try very hard to get his character right. Bollywood’s Greek God was quick to say, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Deewani (audience laughs and Hrithik looks at them with a glint of a mischievousness in his eyes). A very happy, very uppity… (makes a funny sound of being super-excited) It doesn’t come very naturally to me…even if you try really hard, which I did (goes on to behave the way he did in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon as audience and the host burst out laughing).”

Not just the audience, but we too had tears out after laughing so hard seeing Hrithik quip with such genuine mockery of him. Check out the chat here:

We think #HrithikRoshan taking a dig at his #MainPremKiDiwaniHoon act is the coolest thing on the Internet right now! Full conversation goes live tomorrow on our Youtube channel: https://t.co/scCwRNZFpQ. Location Courtesy: @thejgstudio. pic.twitter.com/7TSOkD4yao — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) January 5, 2020

Hrithik, however, is grateful for the year that went by and the success that both his films made. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor said, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”

But what won our hearts is that despite being the huge star that he is, there is so much self-awareness in the man! A definite rarity these days..just saying!

