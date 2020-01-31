SSMB27: Vijay Deverakonda To Have An Extended Cameo In His Idol Mahesh Babu’s Next?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda happens to be the hottest topic for discussion among moviegoers following his upcoming release World Famous Lover, and for his next, an action thriller which has been tentatively titled VD10 which is currently being filmed in Mumbai.

The latest we hear is, Vijay Deverakonda who shares a great rapport with Superstar Mahesh Babu will be having an extended cameo in latter’s next i.e SSMB27 which will be helmed by Maharshi maker Vamshi Paidipally.

Vijay earlier had mentioned in a couple of events last year that he has always been a big Mahesh Babu fan and it was the latter’s 2006 released blockbuster hit Pokiri that inspired him to take up acting. However, official comment from Vijay regarding his extended cameo in Mahesh’s next is yet to be confirmed.

As for Mahesh Babu, he is currently basking glory following the success of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru is enjoying his vacation break abroad with his family.

Sarileru Neekevvaru grossed 100 plus crores recently from Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The action drama helmed by Anil Ravipudi has the beautiful and bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead. The Mahesh Babu starrer also has Prakash Raj as the lead antagonist and veteran actress Vijayashanti in a key role. Music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

About Vijay’s upcoming release World Famous Lover, the film has the dashing actor opposite four actresses. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite are the leading ladies in the anthology romantic drama helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

The Vijay Deveraonda starrer is been bankrolled under Creative Commercials by KS Rama Rao. World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

