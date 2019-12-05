SSMB27: Mahesh Babu To Play Gangster In His Next?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru which without a doubt is one of the biggest releases in Tollywood for year 2020.

The latest news related to the actor is that there have been reports floating all across about his next being a gangster film which will be helmed by his friend and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Following the news which Mahesh fans have left no stone unturned to trend it all over Twitter with #SSMB27.

#SSMB27 almost confirmed with Vamsi paidipally. E sari social messege kaadhu, pakka commersial entertainer with family drama like Brindavanam. Music director Thaman Wait for official confirmation.#SarileruNeekevvaru — POORI (@SuperDot14) December 5, 2019

#SSMB27 Gangsta looks kosame anna 3months break thiskuntunnadu. Namrata also told its worth it(break). babu beard gangster looks lo unna ascharyam ledu. i hope vamshi will handle it perfectly. #SarilerNeekevvaru — Gandhi Naidu (@urstrulygandhi) December 5, 2019

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by Mahesh and Vamshi.

If everything goes right then it will be for the second time where director-actor duo will be teaming up for a film project. The duo has earlier worked together for action drama Maharshi which had Mahesh Babu along with Pooja Hegde in lead.

Talking about Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has Telugu superstar as a military officer. The posters, teaser and first song ‘Mind Block’ has been very well received by cine-goers. The action-drama has gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Mahesh.

The Mahesh starrer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi, and the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release which will hit big screens on 11th January 2020

