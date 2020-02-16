Soorarai Pottru Update: Suriya’s Action Drama To Be Dubbed In Kannada

Tamil superstar Suriya’s Kannadiga fans are on cloud nine, as for the first time ever they can catch their favourite actor’s film in Kannada on the film’s original release date. Suriya’s first release of the year Soorarai Pottru now will be releasing in three languages instead of two i.e Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Tamil being the original, with Telugu and Kannada being dubbed versions.

As per a report from Times Of India, Soorarai Pottru will be Suriya’s first-ever Kannada dubbed release.

For those unversed, apart from Tamil, Suriya’s also has a huge following in Souther states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and now that his film will also be releasing in Kannada one can sure shot expect his fan base only to expand in terms of number of both fan following, as well as from the film business point of view after Soorarai Pottru’s release.

More about Soorarari Pottru, the Suriya starrer happens to be one of the biggest releases of the year in down South. So far the songs, the high energy track Maara theme and romantic number Veyyon Silli along with the film’s teaser has been well received by the audience.

It has Mollywood actress Aparna Balamurali as its leading lady. The action drama also has Malayalam actress Urvashi, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Soorarai Pottru is been helmed by Sudha Kongara, and it is been bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners.

It will hit big screens on 9th April.

