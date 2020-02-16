Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Fans Angry At The Channel, Call The Makers Bias

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial seasons till now and it sure ended with a bang. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shenaaz Gill raced it to the finale with all their hard work to bag the big prize. Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the show by host Salman Khan.

While Sidharth Shukla’s fans rejoiced and celebrated the victory, Asim Riaz’s fans did not take this win well. Twitter was flooded with tweets about how Colors was bais with the results. They slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 13 for an unfair game.

One of the users wrote, “This is the first time I m very unhappy for the Bigg Boss winner decision. They crossed all the limits. Shukla is a bully and Bigg Boss supported him. This show has no value no humanity. Shame on @ColorsTV

@BiggBoss.”

This is the first time i m very unhappy for the bigg boss winner decision

They crossed all the limits

Shukla is a bully and bigg boss supported him

This show has no value no humanity

Shame on @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #MyWinnerAsim #AsimRiaz #boy https://t.co/UO6Tg4Kj0u — Gayatri (@Gayatri26321242) February 16, 2020

Another wrote, “Don’t want to sleep just want to tweet about him. It still hurts the one who stayed for the longest period of time in that house which is also a record in the history of bb was not the winner.”

Dont want to sleep just want to tweet about him .. It still hurts the one who stay for the longest period of time in dat house which is also a record in history of bb was not the winner#MyWinnerAsim Shame on @ColorsTV — AsimSquad 💪🏻 (@AnjuDhingra15) February 16, 2020

Check out other tweets below:

Even colors poll Asim is winning.. how biased the show can be… after 12 half the people sleep.. Voot and jio app crash… #MyWinnerAsim #AsimRiaz #AsimDeservesTrophy we love u asim https://t.co/bcPHDLyuIG — Nileema (@Nileema90692316) February 16, 2020

Bachpan na teacher kheti thi ki har time sachii ki jit hoti ha

Really is it's TRUE?#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/BINgwHz8TH — Sami (@Sami79559067) February 16, 2020

Shame on the makers, the show was rigged. Endemol retweeting Vindu's tweets, Vikas Gupta part of the Endemol team rigging it. A classic example of winning by corrupt means in a corrupt show. #AsimRiaz #RashamiDesai @mnysha I curse you & will troll u like crazy ! pic.twitter.com/zp6d4cGcjm — koena Mitra Army (@KoenaMitraWorld) February 16, 2020

Just look at the humongous support #AsimRiaz & #RashamiDesai are getting from the majority of viewers & how all of those viewers are bashing Chukla & @BiggBoss ! What happened BB?

Can't manipulate REAL FANS' POINT OF VIEWS on TWITTER? Karma💁🏻‍♀️#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) February 15, 2020

Well, winner or no winner, Asim did win a lot of hearts and these tweets are proof that his contribution to the show has made a huge impact on people. Asim Riaz’s journey was the most phenomenal one and won over people with his honesty, competitive spirit and fierce spirit.

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!