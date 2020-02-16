Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial seasons till now and it sure ended with a bang. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shenaaz Gill raced it to the finale with all their hard work to bag the big prize. Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the show by host Salman Khan.

While Sidharth Shukla’s fans rejoiced and celebrated the victory, Asim Riaz’s fans did not take this win well. Twitter was flooded with tweets about how Colors was bais with the results. They slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 13 for an unfair game.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Fans Angry At The Channel, Call The Makers Bias
One of the users wrote, “This is the first time I m very unhappy for the Bigg Boss winner decision. They crossed all the limits. Shukla is a bully and Bigg Boss supported him. This show has no value no humanity. Shame on @ColorsTV
@BiggBoss.”

Another wrote, “Don’t want to sleep just want to tweet about him. It still hurts the one who stayed for the longest period of time in that house which is also a record in the history of bb was not the winner.”

Check out other tweets below:

Well, winner or no winner, Asim did win a lot of hearts and these tweets are proof that his contribution to the show has made a huge impact on people. Asim Riaz’s journey was the most phenomenal one and won over people with his honesty, competitive spirit and fierce spirit.

