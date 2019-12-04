Sivakarthikeyan Shares Motion Poster Of His Next Action Comedy ‘Doctor’

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan who was last seen on big screens in action-comedy venture Namma Vettu Pillai will soon kick start his next which has been titled, Doctor.

The actor took on his twitter account to share the motion poster of Doctor along with a tweet that read: Very happy to share that my next film will be with my dearmost friends @Nelson_director & @anirudhofficial titled as #DOCTOR ‍ Once again happy to be associated with @kjr_studios Shoot starts soon @SKProdOffl

Doctor is slated to go on floors this month, and it will be helmed by filmmaker Nelson. The film will have Telugu actress Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gang Leader fame, in lead opposite Sivakartikeyan.

The music for the action-comedy venture will be composed by musical genius Anirudh Ravichander.

Doctor will be co-produced by Kalai Arasu of KJR studios and Sivakarthikeyan’s home production Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Apart from Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan also has another project in the form of Hero which also stars Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani and veteran actor Arjun Sarja.

The Tamil action flick is been helmed by P.S Mithran and is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Productions.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 20th December.

