Commando 3 Box Office Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Enjoys A Stable Tuesday!

Commando 3 Box Office: Commando 3 is already turning out to be a profit-making venture for its makers and Vidyut Jammwal. The single screens and those who love the action genre, have given his latest film a good welcome. That was evidenced on Tuesday as well when 3.02 crores more came in. The film is still close to the Friday collections of 4.74 crores, hence turning out to be a stable affair at the box office.

The film is buoyed by the smart economics which are usually associated with Vidyut’s films, including even his last solo starrer Junglee which gained quite some popularity in the satellite and digital medium. This is what resulted in Commando 3 satellite and digital rights also getting sold at a very good price of 20 crores. Considering the fact that the film has been made at 40 crores (including P & A) and recoveries have also come from music (2.25 crores), overseas (1.75 crores) and London subsidy (8.50 crores), it all accounts to 32.50 crores been back on the table. As a result, only 7.50 crores more were required to be recovered through India theatrical business and that happened over the weekend itself.

From Monday onwards the film has been making profits and as of now the collections stand at 24.77 crores. With this, the film has also almost equated Commando 2 lifetime of 25 crores, hence all set to be Vidyut Jammwal’s biggest solo starrer by a major margin.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

