Akshay Kumar Talks On Practicality Of Movies: “We Show ‘No Smoking’ But Have People Stopped Smoking?”

Super consistent Akshay Kumar is rocking the Bollywood and how! The 52-year-old actor is ageing in reverse with projects like Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Laxmmi Bomb and much more in his kitty. His range of choosing scripts too has improved quite a lot as he has also been part of some socially relevant subjects. Being one of the biggest crowdpuller of Bollywood, the actor also receives bashing for delivering movies like nonsensical Housefull 4 with ounces of sexist comedy.

During one of the recent media interaction for Good Newwz’s promotion, Akshay Kumar was pointed out for making movies like Housefull 4 in a lineup of socially relevant movies, to which the actor replied with a legit answer.

Akshay said, “A film should be taken as a film. You come there to enjoy. You pay for the ticket and don’t take it so seriously. We show ‘No smoking’ but have people stopped smoking. Everybody is doing their job. I am trying to do mine. We are all making a film. This is a film where this is a comic kind of character. It’s just a character. I am again telling you, don’t take it so seriously.”

He further added that once the movie has been passed by censor board, there shouldn’t be any objections.

“If you have a problem after watching the trailer, then don’t see the film. Don’t take your family. Tell your friends that they shouldn’t watch the film. When you (journalists) write an article and if someone criticises it, you say don’t read it. Just like how you have the freedom of speech and writing, the person also has the freedom of acting. It is being passed by the censor. If it is passed by the censor, then what’s the problem?”

