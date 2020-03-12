SDT14: Pawan Kalyan Graces The Launch Event Of Sai Dharam Tej’s Next

Post two successful releases last year, Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage, Tollywood heartthrob Sai Dharam Tej will soon be kickstarting the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled #SDT14.

Early today, the launch ceremony of #SDT14 was conducted in Hyderabad. Gracing the event with his presence was ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan. The ‘Vakeel Saab‘ actor sounded the clapboard at the launch event.

The Tollywood superstar also posed for pictures with Sai Dharam Tej and his leading lady Nivetha Pethuraj.

Following the launch ceremony of #SDT14, Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle to pen a thank you note for Pawan Kalyan and the makers of his film.

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “Words are falling short for this moment…thank you so much @PawanKalyan mama for gracing the opening of our film with @devakatta garu and my producers #Bhagwan and #pullarao garu. Music by my favourite #manisharma garu and a @Shamdat2 visual…need all your blessings and love”

More about #SDT14, the Sai Dharam Tej starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Deva Katta. It is bankrolled by Bhagwan and Pulla Rao. Music for the yet to be titled film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from #SDT14, Sai Dharam Tej also has Solo Brathuke So Better in his kitty.

Whereas talking about Pawan Kalyan, the ‘Power Star’ happens to be in news all over following his comeback film, Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of a fierce lawyer which in original was played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

