Sarlieru Nekkevvaru: The Team Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Pose For A Group Photo After Wrap Up Of Kerala Schedule

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s much-anticipated film Sarileru Nekkevvaru starring Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu which went on floors early this year wrapped up its Kerala schedule yesterday. The group picture of team Sarileru Nekkevvaru post wrap up of film’s Kerala schedule is trending all across the Internet.

Talking about the group photo, one gets to see Mahesh Babu in his character donned in a green jacket over blue tee teamed with military cargo pants with a pair of black shoes.

Standing next to him is veteran actor Prakashraj in simple South Indian attire posing for the picture with a smile.

One also gets to see veteran actress Vijayashanti in pink saree along with the film’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna and the rest of the team.

Talking about Sarileru Nekkevaru, the film went on floors this year in the month of June in Kashmir.

So far the title track and posters of the film which have been unveiled by the makers are well received by cine-goers.

The film will have Mahesh Babu playing an army man and Rashmika will be seen as his love interest.

In Sarileru Nekkevarru one will also get to see the gorgeous actress Tamannah Bhati in a special dance number shaking her leg alongside Mahesh.

The action drama will hit the big screen on 12th January on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

