Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rashmika Mandanna Charges Over A Crore For Her Act In Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama?

Pretty actress Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen on the big screen opposite Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade is all busy these days finishing the final portion of her much anticipated release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Rashmika who happens to be one of the most sought after actress in Tollywood has charged a huge amount for her role in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

As per a report from Filmibeat.com, Rashmika who usually charges remuneration between 60 to 70 lakhs has charged a whopping 1.1 crore for her work in the Mahesh Babu film.

However, an official confirmation related to the actress’s remuneration is not disclosed.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh-Rashmika starre is an action drama. The film is currently being shot in Kerala.

The action venture has Mahesh playing an army officer Ajay Krishna. The film also stars also has veteran actress Vijayashanti in a major role along with Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others.

The Mahesh starrer is been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

So far the title song and posters of the film have been very well-liked by cine-goers.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!