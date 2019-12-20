Sarileru Neekevvaru: Megastar Chiranjeevi To Be Chief Guest At The Pre-Release Event Of Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who recently wrapped up his much-awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, will soon kick start the promotions of the film. The makers recently shared the details about the pre-release event of the film.

The event is slated to take place on 5th January at LB Stadium in Hyderabad and the latest buzz related to it is that megastar Chiranjeevi has been approached by the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru to grace the pre-release event.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, so far the trailer and the first three songs ‘Mindblock’, ‘Suryudivo Chandrudivo’ and ‘He Soo Cute’ has been very well received by the audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Mahesh starrer also has veteran actress Vijayashanti and actor Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The action drama is a Sankranthi release venture which will hit big screens on 11th January.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, the Telugu star who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will soon kickstart his next which has been tentatively titled #Chiru152.

#Chiru152 will is slated to go on floors later this month. The Chiranjeevi starrer will be helmed by filmmaker Kortala Siva and will be jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee productions.

The film was launched on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera last month.

