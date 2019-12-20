Vijay Deverakonda Was Offered THIS Whopping Amount By Yash Raj Films For His Bollywood Debut?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on the big screen in Dear Comrade is in the best phase of his filmy career. The actor who is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming release World Famous Lover recently was in news all over after ranking number 1 on the list of Google’s most-searched South Indian actors.

Apart from that, the rising star is also in news following his next project, a multilingual, Fighter which will be backed by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

A certain buzz related to the actor that had been doing rounds from the past couple of days was the Arjun Reddy star being approached by Yash Raj Films.

There were numerous reports that stated that Vijay being approached by Yash Raj Films for a three-film deal with remuneration of a whopping 48 crores.

However, as per a report from cinejosh.com, Vijay was never approached by the Yash Raj Films with such an offer.

The same report also states that the actor who charges 8 crores for a Telugu film, can only get an addition of a maximum 3 crores with his regular remuneration if he signs a full-fledged Hindi film as he has no market in North.

Vijay is currently all busy filming the final schedule of World Famous Lover. The film has actresses Catherina Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Raashi Khanna in lead.

The film is been helmed by Kranti Madhav and is slated to hit big screens on occasion of Valentine’s day i.e 14th February 2020.

Post World Famous Lover, Vijay will kickstart Fighter which will be helmed by Puri Jagganadh.

The South sensation in the film will be seen playing a boxer. If reports are to be believed the makers have approached Bollywood beauty, Janhvi Kapoor as the film’s leading lady.

