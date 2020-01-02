Sarileru Neekevvaru: An Enormous 50 Ft. Hoarding Of Mahesh Babu Mounted In Bhimavaram

Cine goers have their own way of showcasing their love for their favourite stars, especially down South. With the release date of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru fast approaching, the actor’s fans from Bhimavaram city in state Andhra Pradesh erected a massive 50-foot tall cut out of their favourite star next to Padmalaya theatre.

The pictures of the massive cutout have been going viral all over Twitter. Fans of the Telugu superstar has been trending it all across the social media site.

Preparations Are Going On For Biggest Festival Ever In Bhimavaram At Padmalaya Theatre…🎊🎉💥🔥😎 @urstrulyMahesh

My Home Town…💕😍😍

SarileruNeekevvaru Massss…🔥🔥

Just 9 Days To Go…🎉🎊💥🔥😍#MassMB#SarileruNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th pic.twitter.com/SJR1Gr6uRc — Suresh (@ustrulysuresh) January 2, 2020

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, so far the songs, teaser, and posters have been well received by the audience. The Mahesh Babu starrer is Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The action drama is been bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara productions banner.

The music for the film is been composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. The Mahesh starrer also has Vijayshakthi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

