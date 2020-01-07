Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand’s Next Titled As ‘Jaanu’, First Look Poster Features The Actor With Camels Leaving Fans Intriguied

The title and first look poster of the much talked about Telugu remake of 2018 released 96 has been unveiled. The remake which has the gorgeous Samantha Akkineni as the film’s leading lady has been titled as Jaanu.

The makers took to Twitter today morning to unveil the title and first look poster in Telugu and English languages. Along with the poster, there was a tweet that read; A tribute to unconditional love… here’s the first look of #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2’s #JAANU”

“Here is the English logo of #Jaanu Teaser coming very soon”

Talking about the first look, the poster has the film’s lead actor Sharwanand in a desert, looking awestruck with the very sight of camels in front of him. Talking about the film, Jaanu is one of the most anticipated releases of the year in Tollywood.

With Jaanu it will be for the first time where one will get to see the pair of Samantha and Sharwanand on the big screen. The original i.e 96 had Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and versatile actress Trisha Krishnan in lead.

96 which released in Kollywood in 2018 was a superhit, as it had a great run at the box office. The original was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him.

The Samantha starrer is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

