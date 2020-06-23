South diva Samantha Akkineni and her fashion designer friend Shilpa Reddy were recently in news for an adorable picture that the former shared from the latter’s residence. Shilpa who is quite active on Instagram following her strict fitness regime video had everyone in shock yesterday.

The designer shared a video in which she revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19. But with necessary precautions she overcame it.

Shilpa Reddy stated that a family friend had recently visited them and left their house feeling unwell. When she learned that one of the members of her friend’s home has been tested positive, their entire family decided to undergo the Covid-19 test. Following which the designer and her husband too underwent the same test only to be tested positive.

Shilpa Reddy also added that before testing positive, there were no symptoms of the disease in them. The designer along with the video also shared some information and precautions to increase immunity to avoid contracting COVID-19.

After the video was shared by Shilpa Reddy, many of Samantha Akkineni fans expressed their concern for the actress. As it was only recently when the duo met following which the actress shared a picture that has her hugging Shilpa and planting a peck on her cheek.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni who was last seen on the big screen in Telugu romantic-drama Jaanu is currently busy spending quality time with her hubby Naga Chaitanya.

After lockdown, Samantha Akkineni will kickstart the shoot of Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also will have Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

