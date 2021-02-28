Prabhas has been in the news lately for several big films. From Radhe Shyam to Adipurush, he has a string of mega-budget projects lined up which are set to treat his entertainment hungry fans over the course of the next 2 years. One of his most anticipated projects is Salaar.

Advertisement

The film is being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and was announced some time back. Its shooting had started in January at Rama Naidu Studios and the first schedule has already wrapped up. “I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans,” Prabhas earlier said while speaking about the film.

Advertisement

His first look from Salaar was also revealed. However, the release date was yet to be announced.

Now as per the latest official announcement, Salaar will hit the cinemas worldwide on January 14, 2022. Well, that’s less than a year and the fans of Prabhas are surely going to celebrate the new year with a bang.

Prashanth Neel took to Instagram and made the announcement. Sharing a stylish new poster of Salaar feat Prabhas, the filmmaker wrote, “Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all Fire”

Reportedly, the superstar plays a violent character in Salaar, something he hasn’t done so far. He is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role. The film also stars Shruti Haasan in lead.

Are you excited about this one? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra Claims ‘Chopra Domination’ As The Girl On The Train & Priyanka Chopra’s We Can Be Heroes Trend On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube