Saaho Director Sujeeth To Get Engaged To A Doctor On June 10?

Young Tollywood filmmaker who kickstarted his directional career in 2014 with Telugu flick Ran Raja Run, rose to fame with his last release Saaho which had Southheartthrob Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in lead. Post-release of Saaho, Sujheeth has gone on to become one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Telugu film industry.

The latest buzz related to Sujeeth is, as per various reports the filmmaker is all set to tie the knot with a girl named Pravallika who is a dentist by a profession. Reportedly, the filmmaker will be having a low key engagement ceremony at his place in the presence of family members from both sides in Hyderabad on 10th June.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from Sujeeth and his family.

On the work front, after Saaho, Sujeeth will next be helming Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s next which has been tentatively titled as #Chiru153. If reports are to be believed, #Chiru153 will be Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer which released early last year in Mollywood.

Lucifer was one of the biggest hits in Malayalam film industry in 2019. The film had Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. Apart from acting, Prithviraj also made his debut in direction with Lucifer.

Apart from Chiranjeevi the remaining star cast for Sujeeth’s next directorial i.e #Chiru153 is yet to announced.

