S Janaki Death Hoax: SP Balasubrahmanyam Rubbishes Disturbing Rumours About The Legendary Singer

Legendary singer S Janaki’s fans were left in a state of shock following rumours about her death on social media. It was yesterday evening when the death hoax rumours started doing rounds on social media, following which her fans and colleagues were taken aback.

Many well-known names from the South film industry including famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam got in touch with S Janaki’s family to know about the truth. The former breathed a sigh of relief after getting to know that the legendary singer was absolutely fine, as her family rubbished rumours about her death that was doing rounds on social media since last evening.

A Video of SP Balasubrahmanyam has been going viral on social media. In the video, the singer can be seen completely upset, following false rumours about S Janaki’s death, as he urged netizens to use social media wisely and to stop spreading rumours.

Taking to his Facebook handle SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video in which he said, “Since morning I have received about twenty calls the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has on social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is, people love some artists to the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity, don’t make fun of these things. Don’t use social media for adverse things. Long live Janaki amma, she is very safe and very healthy.”

S Janaki who started her singing career in 1957, in her career spanning over 5 decades has recorded over 48,000 songs in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Odiya, Bengali, Tulu, Urdu, Gujarati Punjabi, Sindhi, Assamese, and Konkani languages.

Apart from Indian languages, S Janki has also recorded songs in English, Arabic, German, French, Russian, Chinese, and Latin. She is fondly called ‘Nightiangle Of South’ and is also the recipient of four National film awards under the best playback singer category. It was in October 2016, when the legendary singer announced her retirement from singing for films and stage appearances.

