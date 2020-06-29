Sadak 2: Mukesh Bhatt CONFIRMS OTT Release Of Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer, Says “Best I Can Do To Survive”

Releasing films on OTT has also become a part of the new normal we are adapting to. Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 is now confirmed to have an OTT release. Confirming the news is producer Mukesh Bhatt himself and below is what the veteran producer-filmmaker has to say.

The sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s yesteryear critically acclaimed film Sadak, titled Sadak 2 was set for a July 10 release. But with the pandemic showing no sign of taking the back seat, the filmmaker and the producer have opted for a digital release.

As told to PTI, Mukesh Bhatt said, “It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important.”

“I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sadak 2, enters the list of films going straight to digital. Other films released on releasing on OTT include Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, and Dil Bechara. Talking about the same, Mukesh Bhatt said how this is a temporary phase, and the cinema-going experience cannot be replaced.

Talking about the production, Sadak 2 was in its filming stage when the pandemic hit shores. As said by the Vishesh Films head honcho, only two days shoot is left, which they are planning to wrap up in July. The post-production is being done simultaneously.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!