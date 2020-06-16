It’s been quite a long time since we have seen Telugu superstar Ram Charan on the big screen. The actor who was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released in early 2019, is busy these days spending quality time with his family amid lockdown.

Ram Charan who is quite active on his social media handles, yesterday shared an interesting video featuring his elder sister Sushmita’s daughters. The actor can be seen interacting with them, as he is seen asking his nieces about the vegetables that have been kept to dry out in the hall.

The actor’s elder niece can be seen explaining the entire process, as she said that they have kept the veggies to dry after washing them thoroughly with soap water. When the actor asked why they washed, the girls were quick to reply as they said that washed it to kill the germs in it. Also, they named the veggies one by one which was placed on the floor over a sheet.

Ram Charan was quite impressed by his nieces following which a proud uncle that he is, the actor shared the video on Twitter along with a caption that read, ” Responsible kids !! Grocery day at my niece’s !!”

Responsible kids !! Grocery day at my niece's !! pic.twitter.com/KW9UQXwgOm — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 15, 2020

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-awaited RRR. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli also has Jr NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and actress Alia Bhatt in key roles.

