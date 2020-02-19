Rashmika Mandanna Reveals THIS Tamil Superstar Is Her Major Childhood Crush

Post delivering a blockbuster hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru, bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up for her second release of the year, Bheeshma.

The chirpy actress who is busy with the promotions of Bheeshma along with her co-star Nithiin, in one of the interviews recently revealed the name of one of her favourite actors whom she had a huge crush during her growing up years.

The actress when asked about which actor she had a crush, Rashmika replied that during her growing up years she had a major crush on Thalapathy Vijay.

Rashmika was in the news early last year following various reports about her bagging lead role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil. She later clarified that she is not a part of the latter’s sports drama. However, if an opportunity comes up in the future she would definitely love to share the same screen space with the Master actor.

Talking about Rashmika and Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, the romantic comedy venture is been helmed by Venky Kudumula, and it is been bankrolled by S. Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments. Music for the film is been composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

So far the teaser, songs and trailer of the film have been well received by the audience. Bheeshma will hit big screens on 21st February.

