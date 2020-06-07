Ranveer Singh To Step In Allu Arjun’s Shoes For Hindi Remake Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Deets Inside

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti was a runaway hit. The film was equally loved and appreciated by both audience and critics. After Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, reports were stating Ranveer Singh being approached, and the Bajirao Mastani star being the frontrunner to bag the role.

From the past few months, there have been strong speculations about the film having a Hindi remake. Following which there were several rumours about Shahid being approached to reprise Allu Arjun’s character, followed by Akshay and then Kartik Aaryan.

However, as per a report from bollywoodhungama.com, there’s no truth to the news about Ranveer Singh’s part. As per the publication, a trade source has been quoted saying, “Ranveer was never doing this film. It was never on his radar given his massive line-up of movies.”

The source has also stated that Ranveer Singh has some big announcements lined up regarding his projects which he will be announcing once the situation gets back to normal.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan’s 83, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and also Karan Johar’s Takht.

Meanwhile talking about Allu Arjun, the Telugu star has his first pan India film, Pushpa. The actor is busy these days preparing for his character of a red sandalwood smuggler in the film.

