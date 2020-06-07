Anurag Kashyap On Abhay Deol: “He Dissed Dev D, Wasn’t There Promote The Film, Wanted Luxuries Of Being A Deol”

Abhay Deol who was recently seen in Netflix’s film What Are The Odds? rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D. He has done some outstanding acting in his strictly limited choice of films. He has agreed in the past of being too ‘bullish’ on the success behind him.

Anurag Kashyap who has worked with Abhay Deol in Dev D has opened up about how tough it has been to direct him. He describes it ‘painfully difficult’ to work with him.

In a conversation published in Hindustan Times, Anurag Kashyap said, “It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting.”

He added, “He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.”

Anurag Kashyap also revealed how Abhay Deol felt betrayed by him and said, “He wasn’t there to promote Dev D. He dissed the film and crew a lot. He was gone a long time. It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever.”

Abhay Deol in a conversation with HuffPost had confessed, “I was too bullish on the success behind me. I deluded myself into thinking that now the big players would put their money on me and experiment. Maybe the very expectation that they’d see things my way was my arrogance. I could have played the game better. And I could have secured myself in a bigger manner. But I did not. And that was my choice. I don’t have any regrets.”

