Fast & Furious UNHEARD Facts: Vin Diesel Was NEVER Dom Toretto, 2 Members Didn’t Own A Driving License & More

Fast & Furious 9 was supposed to release last month but as everything came to halt, so did this one too. Makers decided to postpone the film by a year making the wait way too long.

But, here are we with some unheard facts about the franchise:

1. Vin Diesel Was NEVER Supposed To Be Dominic Toretto:

After almost two decades of saving his ‘family’ from getting into the jail or straight to heaven (or hell maybe), we can’t imagine any other actor playing Dominic Toretto aka Dom than Vin Diesel. But he was never the first choice because the makers wanted Timothy Olyphant to come on-board. According to a quote of the producer Neil H Moritz in CinemaBlend, “We had to look for Dom Toretto. The studio said, ‘If you can get Timothy Olyphant to play that role, we will greenlight the movie… The luckiest thing that ever happened to us is Tim Olyphant turned us down. He’s a great actor. In fact, I’m curious to see what that movie would have been.”

2. Fast & Furious 6 Was Supposed To Be TWO Movies:

With the super-success of Fast Five, the ‘Furious’ team just went on to write a whole lot of content for Fast & Furious 6. The writing was so extensive that the team decided they can’t fit in everything in one movie. Vin Diesel had told The Hollywood’s Reporter back then, “With the success of this last one, and the inclusion of so many characters, and the broadening of scope, when we were sitting down to figure out what would fit into the real estate of number six, we didn’t have enough space.”

3. Denzel Washington Turned DOWN Fast & Furious 7:

The man behind movies like Fences & Training Day, Denzel Washington could’ve been a part of Fast & Furious 7 but he turned it down. Deadline, back then, reported, “The studio is now looking for another big star to join the next film in a small role and then be a big part of the film that follows. Denzel Washington just turned down that opportunity, but they’ll undoubtedly get somebody important by the time The Conjuring helmer James Wan starts shooting the seventh film.”

4. 2 Cast Members Didn’t Even Acquire A DRIVING LICENSE:

When your movie is all about mad speed and crazy cars, you need to at least acquire a driving license. But there were two actresses who didn’t even own that. Vin Diesel aka Dom’s sister Mia Toretto played by Jordana Brewster and his love interest Letty played by Michelle Rodriguez, both of them weren’t licensed to drive.

5. ALL STARTED With A Magazine Article:

All the madness and chaos started with a magazine article. Named ‘Racer X’ (The ‘Fast & Furious’ Inspiration), published on The Vibe back in 1998, the article was extensive research done about streetcar racers in New York.

