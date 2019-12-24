Rana Daggubati Wishes Father Daggubati Suresh Babu On His Birthday With An Adorable Post

Popular Tollywood film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu who celebrates his 61st Birthday today has been showered with love and heartfelt wishes by cine-goers all across. Suresh’s son and Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to wish his dad very happy birthday with a sweet and adorable message.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati posted a couple of pictures with dad along with a birthday wish referring Suresh to Mufasa from Disney’s The Lion King. Rana’s message read: “Happy Birthday my dear Mufasa!! @SBDaggubati 💥💥💥💥💥 Thank you for being You!! ❤️”



Talking about Suresh, the veteran producer’s last productional venture Venky Mama starring Telugu stars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya has been having a good run in theatres.

Rana Daggubati who was last seen on the big screen in Gautham Menon’s Tamil venture, Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, is all busy these days with his Bollywood project Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Talking about Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the film has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

The film is been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under his production house T series.

Apart from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Rana also has Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi, Venu Udugula’s Virataparvam, Sathyasiva’s bilingual Madai Thiranthu among others.

