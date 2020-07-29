Ramya Krishnan, Nayanthara Duped Of Crores In A Real Estate Fraud?

South diva Nayanthara needs no introduction. The actress has a huge fan following across the nation for work in various south hits which later has been dubbed in Hindi. The latest news regarding the actress has her fans in a state of shock. As Nayanthara along with Baahubali fame, Ramya Krishnan has reportedly been duped of crores following a real estate scam.

Apart from Nayanthara and Ramya Krishnan, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali too has been duped for a hefty amount along with many others.

As per a report from indiaglitz.com, A leading real estate company allegedly sold several acres of land with excellent water facilities to pan Indian VVIPs and celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali for several crores.

A dispute between the partners in the business has brought to light that the plots are actually agricultural lands and construction was not permitted by the government. Further, it is alleged that the company bought the lands at the rate of one lakh per acre and sold it at ten crores.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the celebs.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actress who was last seen with Rajinikanth in Darnar, has yet another biggie in her kitty in the form of Annaatthe. Whereas, Ramya Krishnan who was last seen in MX Player web series Queen, has a big project in the form of Fighter aka #VD10 which has Southhearthrob Vijay Deverakonda in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!