Ram Charan Shares An Adorable & Funny Interaction Video With A Cute Fan

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan happens to be in news all over following his film RRR for which he is all busy shooting these days. The actor who also is known for his fitness among his fans and followers never fails to follow his strict regime as he makes sure to hit the gym daily.

The actor yesterday took on his Instagram account to share a cute and adorable video with his young fan from the gym.

Talking about the video, one gets to hear Ram asking the little boy which movie has he seen of the actor. The boy replied that he has seen Ram’s 2016 release Dhruva. The actor in a funny way replied that it wasn’t him in the film. Instead, it was the little boy himself.

Must say that the actor and his little fan had a gala time as the duo can be seen enjoying the conversation with all smiles. There’s no doubt that funny interaction which the little boy had with Ram will indeed be something which he (boy) will cherish for a long time.

The video has been going viral over the internet, as it didn’t take much time for Ram Charan fans to trend their favourite star’s video on Social media.

Talking about Ram’s RRR. the shooting for the film is going in quick space. 70 percent of the film’s shoot has been finished and the remaining part of the magnum opus is expected to be wrapped by early next year.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film is been directed by S.S Rajamouli and produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

RRR will hit big screens on 30th July 2020 in 10 Indian languages.

