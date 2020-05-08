Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Chiranjeevi & Sridevi Starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’s Sequel? Here’s What The Producer Has To Say

9th May holds a special place in the hearts of Telugu movie lovers, especially for those who have been following films of Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Sridevi. It was on 9th May in 1990 when Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer Telugu super-hit Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari released in theaters.

The film helmed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao was well received with both hands by cine-goers. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was loved and appreciated for its story and also the performances by lead actors, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi.

The film also had Bollywood actor Amrish Puri in a key role. Music for the film was composed by legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Times Of India has quoted producer Ashwini Dutt saying in a recent interview that Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be getting a sequel that will revolve around offspring of Raju and Indraja, names of characters played by Chiranjeevi and Sridevi.

There were also rumours about Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor playing the lead in the sequel when asked about the same, the producer stated that it’ll be wonderful if that happens.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be completing its 30th Anniversary tomorrow. However, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi fans have taken on the microblogging site Twitter in a by storm with to celebrate the occasion a day early with hashtag #30GloriousYrsForIHJVAS.

The film had 100day run in a number of theaters.broke all the records which were set up by past movies and became an Industry Hit. This movie has also set a new record by managing to pull the crowds to theaters despite floods during that time@KChiruTweets#30GloriousYrsForIHJVAS pic.twitter.com/zlvj4I6WRE — Konidela Chiranjeevi (@ChiruFanClub) May 8, 2020

Oke date meeda 2 Industry Hits vunna one and only hero of tfi JVAS and GangLeader #29YearsForIHGangLeader #30GloriousYrsForIHJVAS pic.twitter.com/ci4HpkN3df — MEGASTAR CHIRU FAN (@Indian_Cinema_) May 8, 2020

