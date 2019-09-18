Rajinikanth On ‘One Nation One Language’ Concept: “Southern & Even Northern States Will Not Accept A Common Language”

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is politically active apart from his on-screen presence, spoke against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah. He disagreed on the concept of ‘one nation one language’ with Hindi being the primary language.

Rajinikanth was addressing the media and said that no southern state will accept the concept of Hindi being the common language.

Speaking to the media, Rajinikanth said, “Hindi shouldn’t be imposed. Not just Hindi, no language can be imposed. Southern and even northern states will not accept a common language. A common language is good for a country’s development but unfortunately, we can’t have a common language in India. Forcing a language isn’t acceptable.” On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah called to have Hindi as the common or national language.”

On an auspicious occassion of Hindi Diwas, Home Minister Amit Shah made a remark of using Hindi as a national language.

Recently, Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0 was released in China. It hit the screens in the country across 48,000 screens in the country.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti, was originally planned for a July release in China, where Bollywood films such as “3 Idiots” and “Dangal” has done big business.

“2.0” is a sequel to the 2010 film “Enthiran” and is directed by Shankar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!