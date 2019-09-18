SCOOP: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva’s Eid 2020 Release Is NOT Veteran Remake!

Salman Khan has led to a plethora of speculations surrounding his Eid 2020 release post Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali got shelved. From Kick 2, Wanted sequel to the latest Veteran remake, there has been no probability that the rumours haven’t considered. However, looks like all the actor has some complete different plans with Prabhudheva as Eidi.

Recently, the news of the remake of Korean movie, Veteran, whose rights have been long ago bought by Atul Agnihotri being the Eid 2020 release with Prabhudheva helming it was storming the internt. However, if recent reports are to be taken into consideration, a Korean remake is indeed on the cards but isn’t Veteran. The new movie being worked upon is going to be a full fledged action entertainer – something that will serve Salman Khan’s massive fan following just right! Let’s see now whether this one’s the final word or there’s more coming in until the makers don’t make an announcement!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhudheva and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar as Chulbul Pandey’s love interest.

Dabangg 3 is slated for a December, 2019 release.

The film’s latest motion poster, with the superstar mouthing “Swagat Toh Karo Humara”, has the fans cheering.

With 100 days to go for the December 20 release of the film, Salman shared the official motion poster of “Dabangg 3” in which he is seen walking in trademark Chulbul style with the hit “Dabangg” title track playing in the background.

“Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3,” Salman tweeted on Wednesday.

“Dabangg 3” is set to open in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

