Aarey Forest Row: Post Flak On Twitter For Supporting Mumbai Metro Expansion, Amitabh Bachchan Faces Protests Outside His Bungalow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has found himself in fresh trouble after he supported Mumbai Metro amidst the ongoing protests against it for the safety of Aarey Forests.

After Big B supported Metro through Twitter, the local protestors joined outside his Juhu bungalow and expressed their anger holding banners in their hands.

A protestor has been quoted as saying by India Today, “The security (of Big B) asked us what we were doing and whether we have permission. I said it’s my fundamental right to stand on the road with a banner as a response to Mr. Bacchans frivolous tweet that trees should be planted in the garden, but irony is that gardens don’t make forests.”

Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, “Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take metro instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution …Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you.” (sic).”

The tweet invited flak from his Twitter followers as well. Here’s how some of them responded-

What exactly are you implying here Sir? You’re advocating for the Metro and justifying the Shed and telling us to plant trees? More than half of Bombay lives in flats, want us to plant trees in there? Unless you’re giving us all one Jalsa each, don’t sound so ridiculous pls. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) September 17, 2019

Not everyone has their own backyard in Mumbai. We don't want celebrities like yourself who is widely loved and respected to be a propaganda artist for the ills that are plaguing the people and society. Sir you can enjoy fresh air in your backyard. Let us breathe using #AareyFores — Amisha Shah (@amishashah1432) September 17, 2019

METRO came to his house and picked him up? Or METRO dropped him at the casualty of the hospital? Kya Bachan saab….Kuch bhi…. — Lt Cdr Gokul (R) (@gokulchan) September 17, 2019

Very curious to know the medical emergency your friend encountered and from which metro station he boarded to where? Did your friend also walk from his home to the metro station and from the metro station to the hospital ?? — Ramakant Bhat (@ramakantbhat) September 17, 2019

Solution for Pollution …. stop destruction of Arrey Forest. Please be vocal about that. — Ruchira Banerji (@BanerjiR) September 17, 2019

Those who aren’t aware, recently Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s tree Authority gave thumbs up to cut 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest for the purpose to expand Metro in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham & Arjun Rampal have supported the campaign against the destruction of forests.

