Aarey Forest Row: Post Flak On Twitter For Supporting Mumbai Metro Expansion, Amitabh Bachchan Faces Protests Outside His Bungalow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has found himself in fresh trouble after he supported Mumbai Metro amidst the ongoing protests against it for the safety of Aarey Forests.

After Big B supported Metro through Twitter, the local protestors joined outside his Juhu bungalow and expressed their anger holding banners in their hands.

A protestor has been quoted as saying by India Today, “The security (of Big B) asked us what we were doing and whether we have permission. I said it’s my fundamental right to stand on the road with a banner as a response to Mr. Bacchans frivolous tweet that trees should be planted in the garden, but irony is that gardens don’t make forests.”

Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, “Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take metro instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution …Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you.” (sic).”

The tweet invited flak from his Twitter followers as well. Here’s how some of them responded-

Those who aren’t aware, recently Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s tree Authority gave thumbs up to cut 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest for the purpose to expand Metro in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham & Arjun Rampal have supported the campaign against the destruction of forests.

