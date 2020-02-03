PSPK28: Post Gabbar Singh, Pawan Kalyan To Join Forces With Harish Shankar For Second Time

Power Star Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback to films after a gap of over two long years, recently kickstarted the shoot of the much in talks Telugu remake of Bollywood superhit courtroom drama, Pink. The latest we hear is post-Pink remake the actor will be shooting for not one but two films.

It was earlier revealed that Pawan Kalyan post-Pink remake will be playing the lead in filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s next aka PSPK27. Now the latest we hear is, Pawan Kalyan has signed an yet another film which will be bankrolled by Mythri Makers production banner.

It was only recently the makers confirmed the news with a tweet that read, “Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh.More Details Soon! #PSPK28”

💣💣💣 Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh 🔥🔥🔥 More Details Soon!#PSPK28 💥💥💥 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 1, 2020

With PSPK28, it will be for the second time in their career where the director-actor duo of Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan will be teaming for a film project after a gap of 8 years. The duo has earlier worked together for 2012 released a super-hit Telugu action venture, Gabbar Singh.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film i.e Telugu remake of Pink, the Tollywood superstar in the courtroom drama will be reprising the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in the original played a fierce lawyer.

Pink remake is being jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

