‘Producer’ Dulquer Salmaan’s Maiden Malayalam Venture Titled Maniyarayile Ashokan

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who will soon be donning producer’s hat, yesterday evening took on his Instagram account to share a big news with his fans and followers. He unveiled the title poster of his Malayalam productional venture which has been titled Maniyarayile Ashokan.

With Maniyarayile Ashokan, DQ will not just be donning producer’s hat, but he will also be launching new talented artistes in Malayalam film industry. As Dulquer along with the title poster shared a note which read:

“Here is the title poster for Wayfarer Films Production One. “Maniyarayile Ashokan”. It’s a special film and we are introducing several technicians with the film. It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant Director Shamzu Zayba, Debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, Debutant Writers Vineeth Krishnan & Magesh Boji , Debutant Music Director Sreehari K Nair, Debutant Still Photographer Shuhaib and lastly Debutant Producer you’re truly. It’s a sweet and fun idea and we’ve put in everything to make sure it translates to that on screen. A big shoutout to Ramesh Pisharody for suggesting the title! Lots of love to all of you for all the support for our venture.”

It was on Wednesday when the Bangalore Days actor unveiled the name and logo of his production company, Wayfarer films. As the actor shared the logo and name of his production house on Instagram with a message which read:

“Been wracking my brains and everyone else’s for months now ! I’ve finally arrived at a logo I think represents Wayfarer Films ! Full credit to @jamshad_kpz for designing it. There’s a little hat tip to a special someone in the logo.

Coming to the name, A wayfarer is an explorer. Someone who traverses unknown terrain by foot. I hope we can do that in the cinema we produce and are a part of. I’ve never been more excited about a venture of mine. I really wish to continue to entertain all of you with not just films where I play the lead, but also content I want to back and stories I want to tell. Here’s to new beginnings !!!”

Other than Maniyarayile Ashokan, Dulquer will also be producing two other Malayalm ventures, filmmaker Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup which will have The Zoya Factor star himself in lead & director Anoop Sathyan’s yet to be titled film.

