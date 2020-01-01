Filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Tamil directorial Asuran with Tamil superstar Dhanush and Mollywood actress Maju Warrier in lead had set cash registers ringing at Kollywood box office. The Dhanush starrer which went on to become one of the biggest hits in Kollywood last year had garnered a whopping 100 plus crores at the box office.

Though it is confirmed that there will be a Telugu remake of the action thriller which will have Tollywood star Venkatesh in lead, makers have been facing some difficulties in signing a leading lady for the film opposite Venkatesh.

There were reports about Anushka Shetty and Shriya Saran being approached for the role of the leading lady which in the original venture was played by Manju Warrier. But following one or the other reason both the actresses turned down the offer.

The latest we get to hear is, as per a report from Cinemaexpress.com the makers have signed in actress Priya Mani to reprise the role of Manju in the remake.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

The Telugu remake will be helmed by filmmaker Srikanth Addala. The Venkatesh starrer is been bankrolled by leading Telugu producer Suresh Babu.

Talking about Asuran, the film is based on novel Vekkai, which is been penned by Sahitya Academy Winning Tamil writer Poomani.

